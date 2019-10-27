Oilers' Mike Smith: Leads team to warmups
Smith will get the home start for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Mikko Koskinen was originally set to tend the twine for the game, but with Smith leading his team out for warmups, it became official. The 37-year-old has been outstanding this season from a statistical perspective, going 3-2-1 along with a 2.14 GAA and .925 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.