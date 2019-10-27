Smith will get the home start for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Mikko Koskinen was originally set to tend the twine for the game, but with Smith leading his team out for warmups, it became official. The 37-year-old has been outstanding this season from a statistical perspective, going 3-2-1 along with a 2.14 GAA and .925 save percentage.