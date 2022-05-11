Smith surrendered five goals on 43 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 5.

Smith has faced more than 40 shots in each of the last three games, and he's lost the last two. The Kings outplayed the Oilers for much of the contest, though Smith was able to stabilize things long enough to get the game to overtime, where Adrian Kempe had the decisive goal just 1:12 into the extra session. With 14 goals allowed in five outings, Smith has been just alright in the playoffs. He's likely to start again in a must-win Game 6 on Thursday in Los Angeles.