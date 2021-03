Smith surrendered four goals on 27 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

This was just the fourth time in 14 appearances that Smith gave up four or more goals. The 38-year-old goalie dropped to 9-3-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season. He took a bit of contact in the third period of the contest but stayed in the game. He's likely to split an upcoming back-to-back with Mikko Koskinen when the Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday and host the Jets on Thursday.