Smith will defend the home net in Saturday's game versus the Flames.

Smith got lit up in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Maple Leafs, but he'll return to the blue paint with hopes of bouncing back in the Battle of Alberta. Overall, the 38-year-old has been solid this year with a .923 save percentage and a 2.33 GAA. The Flames have new leadership on the bench after splitting a series 2-2 against the Senators.