Smith will guard the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs.

Smith has won all six starts this season while posting a .944 save percentage and a 1.73 GAA. The 38-year-old has claimed the No. 1 job over Mikko Koskinen, and he'll look to stay hot at home. The Maple Leafs are typically a dominant bunch, but they'll be without Auston Matthews (wrist) for the first time this season, providing Smith some relief in net.