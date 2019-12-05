Smith let in two goals on 13 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Wednesday.

Smith relieved Mikko Koskinen after the Senators' third goal. Smith hardly fared better than his teammate, as the Oilers were outplayed over the final two periods. The 37-year-old saw his GAA rise to 2.88 while his save percentage dipped to .905 through 16 appearances. It's unclear which goalie coach Dave Tippett will give the starting nod to for Friday's game against the Kings.