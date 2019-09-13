Smith (illness) missed the first practice of training camp Friday, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Smith's illness isn't expected to hinder him for long. The veteran netminder joined the Oilers on a one-year deal in July after posting a 23-16-2 record with a 2.73 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 42 games with Calgary last season. He will likely serve as Mikko Koskinen's backup this year.