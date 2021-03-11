Smith stopped 21 of 22 shots Wednesday in a 7-1 win over Ottawa.

Smith was less than nine minutes away from his third shutout of the year when Ottawa's Evgenii Dadonov converted an easy tap-in on the doorstep. Smith has won back-to-back starts to improve to 7-2-0 on the year, and he continues to fend off regression with his 2.29 GAA and .925 save percentage. The Oilers have another game with the Senators on Friday, but Edmonton coach Dave Tippett could conceivably use that as an opportunity to spot the struggling Mikko Koskinen.