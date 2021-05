Smith stopped 21 of 23 shots in relief of Mikko Koskinen in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Smith came into the game after Koskinen failed to make a save on the first four Canucks shots. The 39-year-old Smith wasn't part of the decision Thursday. He has a 19-6-2 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 30 appearances, and the Ontario native figures to be the Oilers' primary goalie once the playoffs get underway.