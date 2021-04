Smith allowed three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Smith didn't get much help from his Oilers teammates Thursday, as opposing goalie Jacob Markstrom silenced the Edmonton superstars. The 39-year-old Smith dropped to 17-6-2 with a 2.35 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 27 outings. He'll likely get another look at the Flames in Saturday's rematch, as Smith should be favored to see most of the starts until the Oilers clinch a playoff spot.