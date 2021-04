Contrary to a previous report, Smith won't start Wednesday's road game against the Jets, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Mikko Koskinen will start instead. It's unclear why Smith isn't starting, and there haven't been any reports that he's injured. If he's, in fact, healthy, Smith likely will start in Thursday's home game versus the Flames. The veteran netminder has accrued a .923 save percentage and a 17-5-2 record this year.