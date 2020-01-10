Oilers' Mike Smith: On a roll lately
Smith made 35 saves Thursday in a 4-2 win over Montreal.
He and the Oil were down 2-0 by early in the second period, but then he bricked things up and his mates roared back with four unanswered snipes. Smith is on a bit of a roll of late, winning three straight. He needs to play his best hockey to help Edmonton stay in playoff contention.
