Smith (undisclosed) skated with the Oilers' taxi squad group Monday, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

While it's far from a return to full practice, getting onto the ice is certainly a step in the right direction for Smith. Once cleared to play, Smith should take some of the starts from the overworked Mikko Koskinen, who has featured in 10 of the team's 11 games this season.