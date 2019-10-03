Smith wasted no time getting his first win with his new team, making 31 saves in a 3-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday.

Coming off a preseason where he was limited due to illness and may have been dealing with rust ahead of the regular season, Smith appeared to be in midseason form Wednesday evening. The 37-year-old was traded to the Oilers this past offseason and is coming off a shaky 2018-19 campaign with the Flames in which he posted a 23-16-2 record, a 2.73 GAA and a career-worst .898 save percentage. But he was stellar in his home debut against Vancouver, and now look for Smith to get the nod Saturday night when the Oilers host the Kings.