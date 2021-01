Contrary to a previous report, Smith (undisclosed) will not start Thursday's game versus the Canucks, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith was initially expected to start Thursday after Mikko Koskinen played in Wednesday's 5-3 loss, but the latter will now make back-to-back starts. Smith is not active for Thursday's game, with Stuart Skinner serving as the backup instead. An update on Smith's status going forward should be provided after Thursday's contest.