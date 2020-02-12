Oilers' Mike Smith: Overpowers Blackhawks
Smith saved 38 of 41 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
A chaotic start saw seven goals scored between the two teams over the first 25 minutes, but both goalies settled in after that. Smith was particularly good with 18 saves in the third period to protect a one-goal lead until Leon Draisaitl potted the empty-netter. The 37-year-old goalie has won eight of his last nine starts. He improved to 15-9-4 with a 2.96 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 30 games. Smith is the hot hand right now, and should see a majority of the starts in the near future.
