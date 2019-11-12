Smith will be in goal on the road versus San Jose on Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith has thus far split netminding duties with Mikko Koskinen and has earned a 5-4-1 record with one shutout and a .926 save percentage in 10 games. The veteran could find himself conceding starts to Koskinen as the season goes along, but for now should continue to get an even share of the workload.