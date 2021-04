Smith will guard the road net in Monday's game versus the Canadiens.

Smith continues to impress, as he's put up a 7-1-1 record and a .916 save percentage over the last nine games. He has played the Canadiens just once this year, recording a 38-save shutout back in February. The Habs have won three of their past four games, and they're adding Eric Staal to the lineup Monday.