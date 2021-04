Smith will draw the start for Thursday's home game against Calgary.

Smith will get his seventh start out of the past eight games, as he's gone 4-2-0 along with a 2.02 GAA and .937 save percentage over his past six appearances. The 39-year-old has enjoyed success this campaign against Calgary, going 4-2-0 along with a .903 save percentage and 2.85 GAA. It appears a strong matchup on paper Thursday, as the Flames offense sits 25th in the league in goals per contest this year (2.59).