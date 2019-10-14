Oilers' Mike Smith: Pegged for Monday's tilt
Smith will patrol the road crease for Monday's game against the Blackhawks, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Smith and the Oilers will try to remain undefeated. At 37 years old, Smith has been inconsistent, as he allowed just three combined goals in two of his wins but was torched for five scores in his other start. The Blackhawks, albeit winless, have lost by one goal in all three games they've played, and they averaged three goals per contest.
