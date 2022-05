Smith allowed three goals on 45 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Kings in Game 4. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Oilers' offense went from hot Friday (eight goals) to cold Sunday, with Smith getting no support in this contest. He's still put in three solid performances in four games, but the bounces didn't go in his favor Sunday. The 40-year-old has allowed nine goals through four starts, and he'll likely get the nod again for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5.