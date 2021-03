Smith stopped 13 shots in relief of Mikko Koskinen in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Smith led the Oilers out for the second period after Koskinen made a mess of the first. Without any goal support, Smith's solid appearance wasn't rewarded. The 38-year-old has a 1.87 GAA and a .938 save percentage in nine appearances. It would be surprising to see anyone other than Smith start Wednesday's finale of a three-game series versus the Leafs.