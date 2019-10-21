Smith turned aside all 23 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, but ended up on the wrong side of a 1-0 shootout loss versus the Jets on Sunday.

Smith will get credit for a shutout from this result, but his record drops to 3-1-1 after Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine tallied against him in the shootout. The 37-year-old goalie has allowed 10 goals in five appearances this season. He's splitting time pretty evenly with Mikko Koskinen, making it unclear which goalie will patrol the crease Tuesday in Minnesota.