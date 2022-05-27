Smith stopped 32 of 36 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 5.

The Flames struck first in the first period and showed some jump in the second, but Smith kept them quiet in the third, with a little help from a video review that disallowed a goal by Blake Coleman for a kick. Connor McDavid then struck 5:03 into overtime to seal the series win at 4-1 for the Oilers. Smith will get some valuable rest ahead of the Western Conference Finals, where he'll face the winner of the Avalanche-Blues series.