Oilers' Mike Smith: Picks up fourth win
Smith made 23 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Oilers handed him a 4-0 lead before the five-minute mark in the second period, and Smith never let the Jackets back in the game. The veteran netminder is 4-3-1 on the season with an excellent 2.29 GAA and .919 save percentage as he continues to split the workload with Mikko Koskinen.
