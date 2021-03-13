Smith stopped 23 of 25 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

Smith was once again solid, and he received plenty of help from the Oilers' offense. The 38-year-old goalie improved to 9-2-0 with a 2.16 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Oilers travel to Vancouver for a game Saturday -- Smith will likely take that one in from the bench as Mikko Koskinen handles the goaltending duties in the second half of a back-to-back.