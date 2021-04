Smith allowed two goals on 26 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

The Flames held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the contest, but decent goaltending from Smith and a resilient offense lifted the Oilers to the win. The 39-year-old goalie improved to 13-3-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 19 contests. The Oilers begin a three-game road trip in Montreal on Monday.