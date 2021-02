Smith allowed one goal on 21 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Only a Rasmus Andersson goal in the second period beat Smith in a surprisingly low-scoring installment of the Battle of Alberta. Smith has started well since returning from an undisclosed injury, allowing just eight goals on 133 shots through five appearances. He's also picked up four wins this year. The 38-year-old netminder will likely handle backup duties for Saturday's second leg of the home-and-home set in Edmonton.