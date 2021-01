Smith (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

It was announced that Smith could miss several weeks and now it's official that he'll be out for a minimum of 10 games. It's unclear what the 38-year-old is dealing with, but he won't be eligible to return from LTIR until at least Feb. 6 against Calgary. Stuart Skinner will handle the backup duties in his absence.