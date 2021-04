Smith stopped 36 of 37 shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Connor McDavid supplied a hat trick and three other Oilers found twine to give Smith plenty of goal support. The 39-year-old goalie improved to 17-5-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 26 appearances. Smith continues to enjoy his best campaign since 2011-12. He may get another start versus the Jets on Wednesday.