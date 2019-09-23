Oilers' Mike Smith: Preseason debut coming Tuesday
Smith (illness) will play in goal Tuesday versus the Coyotes, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Smith had the flu at the start of training camp, and it has cost him a week of practice with the team. The veteran goalie is now well enough to play, and will be trying to make up for lost time when he makes his preseason debut Tuesday.
