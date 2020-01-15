Smith turned aside 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Both goals against came in the first period, but Smith was perfect over the final 40 minutes to allow the Oilers to make the comeback. The 37-year-old goalie has won four straight starts to improve to 11-9-3 with a 2.96 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 25 appearances this season. Smith has wrangled the starting job away from Mikko Koskinen in recent weeks, thanks in large part to the latter's slump as the former steadied his play.