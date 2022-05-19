Smith allowed three goals on 10 shots in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Flames in Game 1.

Smith lasted just 6:05 into the first period, though it was a couple of shaky turnovers by the defense that led to goals. Mikko Koskinen performed better in relief, stopping 32 of 37 shots, but it was very much a defense-optional situation in the series opener. Smith was excellent versus the Kings in the first round, so it figures he'll get a chance to redeem himself, though he'll likely need his defense to tighten up to avoid another shellacking from the Flames' relentless offense.