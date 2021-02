Smith gave up four goals on 11 shots before he was replaced by Mikko Koskinen in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

Luckily for Smith, the Oilers covered his damage, so this won't count as a loss on his record. It's also his first bad outing in three appearances -- he had allowed just one goal in the previous two games. The 38-year-old has a 2-0-0 record with five goals against on 77 shots so far. He'll continue to split time with Koskinen, as both goalies tend to benefit from a smaller workload.