Smith stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

The final score made it look more lopsided than it was -- Smith had to protect a one-goal lead for the better part of half the game, The 39-year-old did so admirably, avenging a loss suffered versus the Flames on Thursday. Smith improved to 18-6-2 with a 2.30 GAA and a .924 save percentage across 28 appearances. The Oilers next play a pair of games against the Canucks on Monday and Tuesday -- Smith and Mikko Koskinen will likely split those contests.