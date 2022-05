Smith stopped 30 shots in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Smith bounced back from a loss in Game 1 to shutout the Kings, evening the series at one. The 40-year-old netminder now has a 12-18 record with a .931 save percentage for his career in the postseason. Smith was superb to finish the regular season, posting a 9-0 record with a .951 save percentage in the month of April. He'll be back in net Friday in Los Angeles.