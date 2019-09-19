Smith (illness) is skating again, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Smith has skated with goalie coach Dustin Schwartz for the last few days. He's beginning to feel well enough to get back on the ice, leading the Oilers to assign Stuart Skinner to AHL Bakersfield. Smith still has some work to do to get up to game fitness, but the 37-year-old is expected to be ready for Opening Night.