Smith will guard the road goal in Wednesday's game against the Flames, Derek Van Diest of the Edmonton Sun reports.

Smith let up four goals on 27 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flames, but he'll get a chance for revenge Wednesday. Overall, Smith is having his best season in nearly a decade, as he's recorded a .921 save percentage and a 9-3-0 record through 14 appearances. The Flames have now won three straight games, totaling nine goals in that span.