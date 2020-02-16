Smith will guard the cage for Sunday's road matchup with Carolina.

Smith has performed well in his past five starts, going 3-1-1 along with a 2.75 GAA and .914 save percentage in that span. The 37-year-old will likely be busy in net Sunday, as the Hurricanes sit sixth in the league in shots per game this season (32.9). Smith has perhaps deserved a better fate in his career against Carolina, going 4-10-4 along with a .922 save percentage and 2.63 GAA in 18 appearances.