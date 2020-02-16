Oilers' Mike Smith: Set for road start
Smith will guard the cage for Sunday's road matchup with Carolina.
Smith has performed well in his past five starts, going 3-1-1 along with a 2.75 GAA and .914 save percentage in that span. The 37-year-old will likely be busy in net Sunday, as the Hurricanes sit sixth in the league in shots per game this season (32.9). Smith has perhaps deserved a better fate in his career against Carolina, going 4-10-4 along with a .922 save percentage and 2.63 GAA in 18 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.