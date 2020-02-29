Smith will start in Saturday's home game against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been superb at home in 2020, recording a .923 save percentage and a 4-0-2 record. This is a solid matchup for Smith to keep it up as well. The Jets have lost three of the last four games and totaled nine goals in that stretch, and they could be without Patrik Laine (foot) in this contest.