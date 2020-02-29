Oilers' Mike Smith: Set for Saturday's start
Smith will start in Saturday's home game against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Smith has been superb at home in 2020, recording a .923 save percentage and a 4-0-2 record. This is a solid matchup for Smith to keep it up as well. The Jets have lost three of the last four games and totaled nine goals in that stretch, and they could be without Patrik Laine (foot) in this contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.