Smith is expected to tend the twine for Friday's Game 2 home clash with Winnipeg, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Smith faced just 20 shots in Game 1, his third-lowest total this season, but still conceded a pair of goals and dropping Game 1 to the underdog Jets. While the 39-year-old Smith reached the 20-win mark for the third time in his last four seasons, he is still squaring off with the 2019-20 Vezina Trophy winner in Connor Hellebuyck and likely can't afford many bad outings, even with the high-powered offense in front of him.