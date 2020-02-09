Oilers' Mike Smith: Sharp as knife in 2020
Smith made 27 saves in a 3-2 win over Nashville on Saturday.
It was Smith's 600th game. He's been remarkably sharp since the new decade began. Smith is undefeated in regulation (7-0-2 in nine starts) and his last regulation loss came Dec. 20. Make sure he's in your blue paint when he gets tapped to start.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.