Smith made 32 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over the Canucks on Thursday.

Smith was kept busy throughout the game, but he helped the Oilers kill four penalties and keep the Canucks' potent top six off the scoresheet. It was the 38-year-old's second shutout in seven appearances this year. He has a 6-0-0 record with a 1.73 GAA and a .944 save percentage. This is an unsustainable level of performance, but fantasy managers in need of an upgrade in goal could do worse than Smith while he's on a hot run. The Oilers next host the Maple Leafs on Saturday.