Smith posted a 26-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Smith did well to keep the Jets off the board until the Oilers' offense woke up midway through the second period. The shutout was the third of the year for Smith, who has a 15-4-2 record with a 2.36 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 23 appearances. The Oilers are set for a two-game series at home versus the Canadiens, and the 39-year-old goalie should be considered likely to start at least one of those contests.