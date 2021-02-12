Smith stopped all 38 shots he faced in Thursday's 3-0 shutout win over Montreal.

The Canadiens came in averaging a league-high 3.85 goals per game, but they couldn't solve Smith despite flinging plenty of rubber his way. Smith has stabilized things in net for the Oilers after starting the season on IR, stopping 65 of 66 shots in his first two appearances. As long as he's performing at a high level, Smith should get the majority of starts over the struggling Mikko Koskinen (3.43 GAA, .895 save percentage).