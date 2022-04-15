Smith stopped all 30 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over Nashville.

Smith was on top of his game and got three goals of support from Leon Draisaitl, plus another from Darnell Nurse. It has been an up-and-down season for the 40-year-old netminder, but Smith is making a late push to reclaim the No. 1 spot in Edmonton's crease from Mikko Koskinen heading into the postseason. Smith's on a five-game winning streak and has allowed only four goals over his last four starts, improving to 12-9-2 with a 3.04 GAA and .907 save percentage on the season.