Smith signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Oilers on Monday, AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno reports.

Smith played with the Flames last season -- posting a 23-16-2 record, 2.73 GAA and .898 save percentage -- so he won't have to move very far. The 37-year-old netminder will compete with Mikko Koskinen for playing time in what will likely start out as a near-even timeshare in net.