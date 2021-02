Smith is expected to start in Monday's road game versus the Senators, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith was activated from long-term injured reserve Sunday, and he's set to make his season debut. Mikko Koskinen has handled a bulk of the workload this season with an .889 save percentage and a 5-7-0 record, so the Oilers are hoping Smith will change their fate in the blue paint. Last season, the 38-year-old netminder recorded a .902 save percentage and a 19-12-6 record.