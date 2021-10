Smith is on track to start between the pipes in Wednesday's home opener versus Vancouver, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Smith was fantastic last season, going 21-6-2 while posting an impressive 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage in 32 appearances. The 39-year-old vet will attempt to pick up his first victory of the 2021-22 campaign in a home matchup with a Canucks club that averaged 2.54 goals per game on the road last season, 21st in the NHL.