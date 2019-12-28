Smith permitted one goal on seven shots in relief of Mikko Koskinen in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Smith wasn't expected to face his former team, but Koskinen's struggles made it necessary. Smith didn't get a result, so he'll stay at 7-9-2 with a 3.12 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 20 appearances. The 37-year-old will likely start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, but neither of the Oilers' goalies have been particularly skilled at getting wins in December.