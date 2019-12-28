Oilers' Mike Smith: Solid in relief appearance
Smith permitted one goal on seven shots in relief of Mikko Koskinen in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.
Smith wasn't expected to face his former team, but Koskinen's struggles made it necessary. Smith didn't get a result, so he'll stay at 7-9-2 with a 3.12 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 20 appearances. The 37-year-old will likely start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, but neither of the Oilers' goalies have been particularly skilled at getting wins in December.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.